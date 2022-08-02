Law student attacks classmate with knife on campus, arrested

LUCKNOW An LLB student of Amity University (Lucknow) was severely injured after allegedly being attacked by his classmate inside the class on Monday. The accused was arrested while the injured youth was sent to a private hospital for treatment where he was stated to be stable, said police.

The incident took place around 1pm. Sudhanshu Shekhar, a student of BA.LLB (hons) of 2019-2024 batch, allegedly attacked Chandra Bhushan Bhardwaj of the same batch with a knife in classroom number 406 of Amity Law School soon after the class got over, stated a university spokesperson.

Many other students, who were shocked after the incident, left the campus out of fear.

The university, in a press statement, said Bhardwaj suffered neck and head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in the university’s ambulance. The cops took the accused to the police station and his parents were informed.

“Both the students are day scholars and belong to Varanasi and Mughalsarai regions. The reason for the attack is not known,” the university statement reads. However, sources said there was some old enmity between the two and Monday’s incident was a fallout of the same.

DCP Prachi Singh said, “The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital while the accused has been arrested. The knife used for the attack has been recovered and further investigation is on. There is some dispute between the two youths over some issue.”

“Amity University has zero tolerance towards crime and will take strict action as per university guidelines,” stated the press release.