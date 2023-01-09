Law students set to bag coveted medals at Lucknow University convocation

Lucknow University (LU) law faculty students will bag the coveted Chancellor and Chakravarty gold medals in the university’s convocation to be held on January 21. Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Kasturirangan will be the chief guest at the ceremony while Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel will preside over it.

Rajshree Lakshmi who did her five-year BA LLB honours from LU will get the Chancellor gold medal 2022 for being the best student of the university. Now she is pursuing LLM from SRM University, Lucknow. She scored 75% in the BA LLB honours course.

“Glad to be selected for the coveted medal. I have ticked all the boxes during my stint at LU. Not just only in academics but I also remained active in sports and headed the cultural and sports committee of the university,” said Rajshri.

First in his family to study law, Ugrasen Verma has been selected for the Chakravarty gold medal for services did LLB honours from Lucknow University in 2015, LLM in 2017, certificate in yoga 2018, and then did training in the Allahabad high court in 2019 and enrolled in PhD in March 2019. He completed PhD in December 2022 and is now preparing for PCS (J) exam.

“I was the president of LU cultural and sports committee since 2010. Carried legal awareness programme and helped poor children in their education. LU students taught them during Covid times,” he said. His father Dr RU Verma, principal of government inter college, is a President awardee of 2012.

Hritik Kumar Singh will get the Vice Chancellor gold medal for NCC 2022. Hritik is pursuing economics honours from LU and is a third year student. “The university was impressed by my performance as NCC cadet where I organised a food festival, was part of the Republic Day parade in January 2022, did rock climbing and training camp held in Uttarakhand,” he said.

Aakansha Verma will get maximum of 10 medals. She obtained 90% in MA (Home Science). Presently she is doing B Ed and wants to be a teacher. Amrita Srivastava will bag nine medals. She passed MA in ancient Indian history with 88.4%.