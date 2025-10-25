LDA extends ‘Diwali flat discount’ offer till Nov 6

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has extended its Diwali discount offer on flats till November 6, following the booking of 589 apartments in just 30 days. Prospective buyers can now avail direct discounts of Rs1 to 2 lakh on flats under the “first-come, first-served” scheme, along with previously offered benefits, stated LDA in a press release on Friday.

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the festive response was overwhelming, prompting the extension. “Ready-to-move-in flats across LDA projects are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The bumper Diwali discount launched from September 22 to October 22 attracted high public interest,” he added.

The original scheme offered tiered discounts: ₹1 lakh for flats priced ₹20-50 lakh, ₹1.5 lakh for ₹50-75 lakh, and ₹2 lakh for flats above ₹75 lakh. Additionally, buyers depositing the full flat price within 45 to 90 days can get 3% to 6% extra discount.

LDA flats range from 500 to 1900 square feet, including 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK units, with prices between ₹22 lakh and ₹1.08 crore. Government employees can take possession by paying 25% upfront, while general buyers pay 35%. Individuals can also purchase multiple flats in multi-story schemes, excluding affordable housing and EWS.

LDA additional secretary CP Tripathi said the Devpur Para Scheme led sales with 382 bookings, followed by Sopan Enclave-2 and Priyadarshini Scheme with 56 flats. Ashlesha Apartments and Rashmi Lok recorded 18 and 15 bookings, respectively.

Flats are available across key schemes, including Gomti Nagar, Jankipuram, Priyadarshini (Sitapur Road), Aliganj, Kanpur Road, Devpur Para, and Sharda Nagar. With the extension, LDA aims to allow more families to benefit from festive discounts and secure flats in prime locations across the city.