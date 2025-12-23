LDA installs solar panels in 19 societies, residents question transparency

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has installed rooftop solar systems in 19 of its 28 residential societies as Uttar Pradesh pushes renewable energy adoption under the PM Suryaghar Yojana. However, residents have raised concerns over transparency in fund utilisation and delayed operations. Representational image (Sourced)

Senior LDA officials said the initiative seeks to reduce dependence on conventional electricity and lower power expenses in common areas of housing complexes. “Solar energy is cost-effective, environmentally friendly and reduces long-term electricity costs. With government subsidies available, the adoption benefits both residents and developers,” an LDA official said.

Officials said that the installations are primarily intended to power common area lighting and shared facilities.

Vivek Sharma, a resident of Srishti Apartment, said the solar system in his society was installed around two months ago but remains non-functional. “The system is meant to run common area lights, but it has not started so far. Residents have received no official communication on when it will become operational,” he said.

Sharma also questioned whether corpus funds were used without residents’ consent. “We have not been told which funds were used. If public corpus money has been utilised, residents should have been consulted,” he added.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar clarified on Monday that the solar installations are being funded through LDA’s own resources.

Another senior LDA official pointed out that in housing societies not yet handed over to resident welfare associations, LDA continues to manage maintenance using funds collected from allottees. “Since LDA is responsible for maintenance in these societies, expenditure is incurred by the authority from the available maintenance framework,” the official said.

Under the central government programme, residential societies are eligible for subsidies of ₹18,000 per kilowatt for rooftop solar installations, with support available for capacities of up to 500 kilowatts and a maximum subsidy cap of ₹90 lakh.

UP NEDA director Inderjit Singh said the state has initiated the process of identifying residential societies in Lucknow for rooftop solar installations in the first phase. “In the coming phases, we plan to extend solar installations to high-rise residential buildings in other major cities of UP as well,” he said.