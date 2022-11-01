LDA introduces app for lodging complaint against illegal constructions

Now, lodging a complaint with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) against an illegal construction will be easy. The Authority has introduced an application through which complaints against illegal constructions can be lodged without a fuss.

The illegal construction monitoring software (ICMS) app, UPDA, can be downloaded from Playstore.

Indramani Tripathi, vice chairman, LDA, introduced the app and launched the first training session for engineers of the Development Authority, on Monday.

Any individual can download this application on his cellphone. After downloading, he will have to upload three pictures of the illegal construction on this app. The app will automatically take the latitude and longitude of the illegal construction and it will convey its exact location. An LDA official concerned will know about the illegal construction as soon as its picture is uploaded on the app.

“Now, anyone can lodge a complaint about an illegal construction with the help of this app. After lodging the complaint, he will get an acknowledgement through SMS and email,” said Devansh Trivedi, officer on special duty, LDA.

“There will be no need to lodge a complaint manually with the LDA against an illegal construction,” added Tripathi.

The owner of the illegal building after receiving a notice from the LDA will have to submit his reply through this app. He will be able to access the app through a case identification number generated by the Development Authority for the complaint.