LDA invites bids for IT City development, work starts April

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated the bidding process for its ambitious IT City project on Sultanpur Road, inviting private developers to participate. Spanning over 1,500 acres, the integrated project aims to create a hub for IT companies, commercial spaces, and residential developments. The bidding deadline is set for March 5. Officials believe private participation will accelerate infrastructure development, positioning Lucknow as a major IT hub. (Sourced)

LDA executive engineer Manoj Sagar stated that construction is expected to begin by April, following the completion of documentation for the selected bidder. “The project is slated for completion within 2-3 years,” he added.

To encourage nationwide participation, LDA has updated its website with tender details. The authority is also considering developing 5.4 lakh square feet for residential and commercial purposes, though a final decision is pending as it explores revenue maximisation through private investment.

The project is expected to drive employment and economic growth in Uttar Pradesh, transforming Sultanpur Road into a key IT and commercial corridor, according to LDA officials. Interested developers can access bidding details on the LDA portal.