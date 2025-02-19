Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LDA invites bids for IT City development, work starts April

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 19, 2025 09:45 PM IST

LDA executive engineer Manoj Sagar stated that construction is expected to begin by April, following the completion of documentation for the selected bidder. “The project is slated for completion within 2-3 years,” he added.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated the bidding process for its ambitious IT City project on Sultanpur Road, inviting private developers to participate. Spanning over 1,500 acres, the integrated project aims to create a hub for IT companies, commercial spaces, and residential developments. The bidding deadline is set for March 5.

Officials believe private participation will accelerate infrastructure development, positioning Lucknow as a major IT hub. (Sourced)
Officials believe private participation will accelerate infrastructure development, positioning Lucknow as a major IT hub. (Sourced)

LDA executive engineer Manoj Sagar stated that construction is expected to begin by April, following the completion of documentation for the selected bidder. “The project is slated for completion within 2-3 years,” he added.

To encourage nationwide participation, LDA has updated its website with tender details. The authority is also considering developing 5.4 lakh square feet for residential and commercial purposes, though a final decision is pending as it explores revenue maximisation through private investment.

Officials believe private participation will accelerate infrastructure development, positioning Lucknow as a major IT hub.

The project is expected to drive employment and economic growth in Uttar Pradesh, transforming Sultanpur Road into a key IT and commercial corridor, according to LDA officials. Interested developers can access bidding details on the LDA portal.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On