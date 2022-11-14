LDA issues demolition notice to Levana Suites

LUCKNOW The LDA court (non-judicial) issued a notice to Levana Suites on charges of illegal construction, asking the owners to demolish the building at Madan Mohan Malviya Marg, Hazratganj, within 16 days from the date of issuance of notice (on November 9).

According to the competent authority (presiding officer of the LDA court), the LDA asked hotel owners to raze the building themselves, else the development authority will do the needful and also realise fine and demolition charges from them. The development authority issued the notice after hotel owners failed to state why their illegal construction should not be demolished.

On September 9, the Lucknow high court took suo motu cognizance of the September 5 fire incident at the hotel that claimed four lives.

A division bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Saurabh Srivastava directed the LDA, the fire department and the state government to file proper replies about the steps taken to prevent fire incidents in commercial establishments. The court listed the case for the next hearing on December 7.

