LDA launches drive to reclaim 2.59 lakh sq ft Nazul Land

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Monday began a massive anti-encroachment drive to reclaim 2,59,000 square feet of Nazul land near Ballu Adda area close to 1090 intersection. The land, encroached upon for years, has temporary structures housing furniture businesses, junkyards, and slums. LDA drive to vacate the encroachment on Nazul land in the Ballu Adda area. (Sourced)

During the LDA drive, led by Nazul officer Sanjay Singh, around two dozen illegal structures, including tin sheds and slum cottages, were demolished. The action follows multiple warnings and notices issued to the encroachers to vacate the land. Despite repeated instructions, the occupants continued to use the property for unauthorised activities.

LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava said the vice chairman of the authority, Prathamesh Kumar, had ordered the campaign to remove all illegal structures from the area.

“Several notices were served earlier, but the encroachers refused to vacate. This drive is part of our commitment to reclaiming government land,” Srivastava said.

As the demolition progressed, many encroachers requested time from the officials of LDA to vacate and relocate their belongings. A resident said, “We have lived here for years without causing any disturbance. We will move peacefully if given time to shift our belongings.”

In light of the requests, LDA granted the occupants a three-day deadline to move their possessions. Officials warned that failure to comply within this period would lead to further action, including the demolition of remaining illegal structures.

An LDA official said the campaign caused temporary traffic congestion in the area, forcing the team to halt operations on Monday.