LDA orders closure of 3 ‘illegal’ shops, but one still functional at Gautam Buddha Park 1

LUCKNOW A team of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday morning ordered closure of three shops operating in violation of norms at the Gautam Buddha Park 1, a part of the agency’s Kanpur Road residential scheme near Ashiana, and launched a probe into the issue. But one shop was found operational in the evening despite orders by authorities. The shop found open at Gautam Buddha Park 1 on Friday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Hindustan Times, in its edition dated April 18, had reported that commercial shops continued to operate despite the expiry of a private lease and shutdown of sports activities at the park.

Taking note of the issue, LDA vice-chairperson Prathamesh Kumar issued strict instructions to investigate how the shops continued operations for nearly 18 days without official authorization even as the park’s sports activities had been suspended after the expiry of a private lease. He said an investigation will be launched against the role of the executive engineer posted in the zone and other officials concerned.

However, the situation raised questions as to who allowed the commercial establishments to operate unchecked.

Earlier, LDA executive engineer Ajay Goyal had claimed that sports and commercial activities at the park had been suspended. However, Team HT’s visit to the site revealed that while sports facilities were halted, at least three shops remained functional.

The LDA has now also restricted general public access to the park. Guards posted at the site confirmed that they have been instructed to keep the park completely closed even for morning and evening walkers.

“Until now, we were allowing residents, especially senior citizens, to come for walks. But after the latest orders, we have had to stop even that,” said one of the guards stationed at the park.

This blanket shutdown appears to contradict LDA’s earlier stance. The V-C had previously stated that the park would remain accessible to the public until a new contractor is selected through the LDA portal. But no such allotment has yet been made.

Meanwhile, residents and local activists questioned the authority’s move, asking how LDA can deny public access to a park that was created for the community. “Why should the public suffer? The park is a civic space, not a commercial one,” said a resident of the area. Locals now await clarity on when the park will reopen for its intended purpose.