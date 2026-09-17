LDA outlines 3-phase roadmap for Ansal township revival

LUCKNOW A day after the UP cabinet approved the takeover of the Ansal API township in Sushant Golf City area of the state capital, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) drew up its three-part plan to revive the stalled project and address infrastructure gaps affecting residents and homebuyers.

The development came as LDA prepares to take forward the cabinet-approved takeover of the township developed by Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL) under the high-tech township policy. (Pic for representation)

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The authority divided the township into three broad portions based on the extent of development and will discuss the roadmap at a meeting of senior officials, likely on Friday.

The development came as LDA prepares to take forward the cabinet-approved takeover of the township developed by Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL) under the high-tech township policy.

Earlier on Tuesday, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the authority would prioritise completing the unfinished township and place the cabinet decision before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), where insolvency proceedings against the developer are pending.

Three portions, three plans

According to LDA officials, portion A covers areas where Ansal API has largely completed development. The authority will examine the remaining formalities and plans to deposit the required charges for handing over the developed portion to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the move would help ensure that residents in the developed areas do not face difficulties in accessing civic services after the takeover. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the move would help ensure that residents in the developed areas do not face difficulties in accessing civic services after the takeover. {{/usCountry}}

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Portion B covers partially developed areas, where work has progressed in some sections but remains incomplete in others. Officials said electricity infrastructure remains one of the major gaps, particularly in areas where group housing plots were allotted but substations were not developed.

The LDA will assess infrastructure requirements and prepare proposals for completing pending works. It will also examine stalled projects and properties in this portion to decide how they can be taken forward.

Portion C comprises areas where Ansal API did not undertake development. The LDA will first identify the land parcels and address pending disputes with farmers before preparing development plans for these stretches.

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Officials said the authority would consider acquiring additional land from villages only after discussions with farmers and on the basis of mutual consent. Any proposal would subsequently be placed before senior officials for approval.

₹2,216 cr needed for pending infra

The LDA has estimated that around ₹2,216.91 crore will be required to complete unfinished development works across the township. The estimate covers roads, drinking water supply, sewerage, drainage, parks and electricity substations.

Nearly 50 km of roads remain incomplete while the township also lacks 440 kva and 220 kva substations that APIL was required to construct.

Pending works also include tube wells, water pipelines, sewer lines, parks and drainage systems.

The estimated expenditure includes ₹453.10 crore for infrastructure works in pockets 1 to 4, ₹1,126.52 crore for pocket 5, ₹114.28 crore for the remaining work on a railway overbridge and around ₹523 crore for substations.

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Officials, however, said the ₹2,216.91 crore figure remains tentative. The final liability will be determined through the insolvency resolution process by the interim resolution professional (IRP).

The preliminary maximum liability has been estimated at around ₹2,912 crore, with the state government expected to provide funds required to meet liabilities finalised through the process as seed capital to the LDA.

LDA eyes unsold land to generate resources

The authority will also conduct an assessment of unsold properties and vacant land parcels in the township. Officials said the LDA could take up new projects, including high-rise developments, on suitable land or auction land parcels to generate resources for completing the township.

The move assumes significance because LDA has filed a claim of around ₹4,500 crore before the NCLT, seeking recovery of acquisition charges, map approval fees and other statutory dues from APIL.

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The authority also alleged that APIL illegally sold around 411 acres of land mortgaged to the LDA as a performance guarantee under the high-tech township policy.

Officials said APIL had mortgaged around 3,000 plots as collateral, which could have been sold by the authority to fund development if the developer failed to complete the township. The LDA alleged that the developer sold these plots despite the mortgage.

The authority further alleged the sale of around 164 hectares of land belonging to the village community and municipal corporation, besides land belonging to a consortium.

Homebuyers seek possession of booked properties

While homebuyers welcomed the cabinet decision, some raised concerns over the manner in which the LDA will execute the takeover.

“We are thankful to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for stepping in and paving way for the LDA takeover. However, LDA cannot be trusted blindly...our aspiration is to get possession of our property and any kind of cash compensation would be totally against our interest,” said Manoj Tiwari, who owns a property in Sector N of phase 2.

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Tiwari said homebuyers wanted possession of properties they had booked rather than compensation based on disposal of properties.

He also said homebuyers would seek continued intervention from Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh to ensure their concerns remained part of the takeover process.