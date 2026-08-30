Rajnath, Yogi give Lucknow Cantt ₹101-crore development push

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for development projects worth about ₹101 crore focusing on water supply, sanitation, waste management, education, healthcare, sports and parking. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at an event in Lucknow on August 30. (HT photo)

in Lucknow Cantonment on Sunday. Additionally, five British-era markets were renamed. The defence minister said Royal Artillery Bazar has been renamed Ekta Bazar, British Cavalry Bazar Uda Devi Bazar, British Infantry Bazar Matadin Valmiki Bazar, another British Infantry Bazar Mangal Pandey Bazar, and Kennedy Market Atal Bihari Vajpayee Market. Singh said the renaming was about connecting future generations with India’s freedom struggle and national icons.

Singh said the projects should be viewed as a commitment to the future of Lucknow Cantonment, providing better facilities to serving defence personnel, ex-servicemen and civilians. He said the Cantonment’s development was closely linked with Lucknow’s overall progress and that coordination between the Centre, state government, the defence ministry and industry could accelerate development.

Singh said Viksit Bharat should not be measured only by large projects and modern buildings but by quality education, clean water, opportunities for youth and an inclusive society where differently abled children are not left behind.

The key projects for which foundation was laid include an AI-based solid waste management plant, bio-mining and bio-remediation of around 4.25 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, for which ₹18.95 crore has been earmarked.

Water infrastructure will receive a major upgrade with ₹10.31 crore being spent on replacing nearly 26 km of old water pipelines. Eight new tubewells with automation and overhead tanks are also planned.

A multi-level robotic car parking facility and commercial complex, costing around ₹15.64 crore, is also proposed.

A special school for differently abled children, additional classrooms and toilets at RA Bazar Madhyamik Vidyalaya and Rainbow Model School, and a multi-utility sports complex are also on the anvil.

Healthcare facilities will be strengthened through the RA Bazar City Polyclinic, while the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching Centre will provide coaching support to students preparing for competitive examinations. Both projects are being implemented with the state government. A 1,500-KL underground reservoir and a modern crematorium are among the other projects.