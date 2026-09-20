Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 dates: Rufus AI hints at possible dates, discounts, and offers

Everything we know so far about the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is among the biggest online shopping events of the year, and shoppers may not have to wait much longer for the 2026 edition. Amazon's AI shopping assistant Rufus has reportedly provided possible details about the upcoming sale, including its expected dates, discounts and additional offers.

However, there is one important catch. Amazon has not officially announced the Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 dates yet. The information shared by Rufus should therefore be treated as an indication rather than a confirmed sale schedule.

When will Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 start? Rufus initially indicated that the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 could run from October 1 to October 23, with Prime members potentially getting early access.

When asked for more details, however, the AI assistant gave a wider window. It suggested that the sale could start anytime between September 27 and October 7, while the end date could fall between October 12 and October 23.

This means September 27 is currently the earliest possible start date mentioned by Rufus, while October 23 is the latest possible end date. Rufus also indicated that Prime members typically receive 24-hour early access before the sale opens to other shoppers.

For now, shoppers should not treat any of these dates as final until Amazon makes an official announcement.