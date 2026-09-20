Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 dates: Rufus AI hints at possible dates, discounts, and offers

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Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is among the biggest online shopping events of the year, and shoppers may not have to wait much longer for the 2026 edition. Amazon's AI shopping assistant Rufus has reportedly provided possible details about the upcoming sale, including its expected dates, discounts and additional offers.
However, there is one important catch. Amazon has not officially announced the Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 dates yet. The information shared by Rufus should therefore be treated as an indication rather than a confirmed sale schedule.
When will Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 start?
Rufus initially indicated that the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 could run from October 1 to October 23, with Prime members potentially getting early access.
When asked for more details, however, the AI assistant gave a wider window. It suggested that the sale could start anytime between September 27 and October 7, while the end date could fall between October 12 and October 23.
This means September 27 is currently the earliest possible start date mentioned by Rufus, while October 23 is the latest possible end date. Rufus also indicated that Prime members typically receive 24-hour early access before the sale opens to other shoppers.
For now, shoppers should not treat any of these dates as final until Amazon makes an official announcement.
What discounts can shoppers expect?
According to Rufus, discounts during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 could reach 80-90% on mobiles and electronics. Smart TVs and appliances could see discounts of up to 65%, while fashion and beauty products may get discounts of up to 80%.
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Home, kitchen and outdoor products could see discounts of up to 70%. Books, toys and grooming products may also get discounts of up to 70%, while groceries and daily essentials could see discounts of up to 50%.
These are maximum discount levels indicated by Rufus and should not be interpreted as discounts that will apply across every product in a category.
Which smartphones could get major discounts?
Rufus specifically mentioned the iPhone 15, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro among smartphones that could see attractive pricing during the sale. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was also highlighted.
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Apart from smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and headphones could also feature notable deals during the festive sale.
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What bank offers could be available?
Beyond product-level discounts, shoppers could potentially get additional savings through payment offers. Rufus has indicated an expected 10% additional discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions, along with no-cost EMI options of up to 24 months on selected products.
Exchange offers could provide up to ₹25,000 in exchange value, while Amazon Pay ICICI cardholders could potentially receive 5% unlimited cashback. The availability and terms of these offers will depend on the final sale announcement and eligible products.
How can shoppers use Rufus before the sale?
Amazon's Rufus can also be used to research products before buying. Business Today reported that the AI assistant can show price movements from the previous 30 to 90 days, allowing shoppers to check recent highs and lows before deciding if a sale price is attractive. Users can also set a target price and receive an alert when a product reaches it.
For now, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 dates remain unconfirmed. Rufus has provided possible windows and deal expectations, but Amazon's official announcement will determine the actual start date, end date, Prime early-access period and final offers.
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Home/Technology/Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 Dates: Rufus AI Hints At Possible Dates, Discounts, And Offers