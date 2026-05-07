LDA plans 450-vehicle parking near Rumi gate

: To ease chronic traffic congestion in the city’s heritage belt located in the old city area of the state capital, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to construct a large parking facility near Rumi Gate in Hussainabad. The move aims to tackle illegal parking and streamline traffic flow in one of the most visited tourist circuits of the state capital.

The proposed facility will have capacity for 15 buses, 150 four-wheelers, and around 300 two-wheelers. (Rumi Gate)

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LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar did an inspection of the heritage zone on Wednesday. Officials said the authority has identified nearly 9,000 square metres of land adjacent to Rumi Gate for the project. The proposed facility will have capacity for 15 buses, 150 four-wheelers, and around 300 two-wheelers.

The authority will construct the parking at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore. To ensure smooth vehicular movement, LDA will also build a 14-metre-wide entry and exit corridor alongside Rumi Gate. Additionally, pedestrians will get a separate exit route through Musafirkhana Gate to prevent congestion and enhance safety.

Officials said illegal roadside parking in the Hussainabad area frequently leads to severe traffic snarls, affecting both residents and tourists visiting key landmarks such as Bara Imambara and the Clock Tower.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to the main parking, LDA will develop another parking space over 700 square metres behind the food court near the under-construction library in Hussainabad. Authorities believe that the combined infrastructure will provide long-term relief from traffic issues in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to the main parking, LDA will develop another parking space over 700 square metres behind the food court near the under-construction library in Hussainabad. Authorities believe that the combined infrastructure will provide long-term relief from traffic issues in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fine imposed over slow progress {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fine imposed over slow progress {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking strict note of delays in ongoing projects, the vice-chairman imposed a penalty of ₹1.5 lakh on the contractor, M/s FN and Company, for slow progress in the work near the Residency. He also instructed officials to remove illegal encroachments, including temporary huts near Suraj Kund Park, and ordered installation of biometric attendance systems for staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking strict note of delays in ongoing projects, the vice-chairman imposed a penalty of ₹1.5 lakh on the contractor, M/s FN and Company, for slow progress in the work near the Residency. He also instructed officials to remove illegal encroachments, including temporary huts near Suraj Kund Park, and ordered installation of biometric attendance systems for staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ‘Lazeez Gali’ to open this month {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Lazeez Gali’ to open this month {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The LDA is also set to operationalise ‘Lazeez Gali’ in Hussainabad within this month. The food street, comprising 15 kiosks, is nearing completion, with work on a toilet block underway. Officials have been asked to finish all pending work within 15 days to boost tourism and generate local employment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LDA is also set to operationalise ‘Lazeez Gali’ in Hussainabad within this month. The food street, comprising 15 kiosks, is nearing completion, with work on a toilet block underway. Officials have been asked to finish all pending work within 15 days to boost tourism and generate local employment. {{/usCountry}}

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Fountain at Nimbu Park soon

During the inspection, Kumar also reviewed beautification works at Nimbu Park and directed officials to make the newly installed fountain operational soon while enhancing greenery with multiple varieties of Nimbu plants.

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