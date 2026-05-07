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LDA plans 450-vehicle parking near Rumi gate

LDA plans a large parking facility near Rumi Gate in Lucknow to ease traffic congestion, accommodating 15 buses and 450 vehicles, costing ₹3 crore.

Published on: May 07, 2026 03:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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: To ease chronic traffic congestion in the city’s heritage belt located in the old city area of the state capital, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to construct a large parking facility near Rumi Gate in Hussainabad. The move aims to tackle illegal parking and streamline traffic flow in one of the most visited tourist circuits of the state capital.

The proposed facility will have capacity for 15 buses, 150 four-wheelers, and around 300 two-wheelers. (Rumi Gate)

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar did an inspection of the heritage zone on Wednesday. Officials said the authority has identified nearly 9,000 square metres of land adjacent to Rumi Gate for the project. The proposed facility will have capacity for 15 buses, 150 four-wheelers, and around 300 two-wheelers.

The authority will construct the parking at an estimated cost of 3 crore. To ensure smooth vehicular movement, LDA will also build a 14-metre-wide entry and exit corridor alongside Rumi Gate. Additionally, pedestrians will get a separate exit route through Musafirkhana Gate to prevent congestion and enhance safety.

Officials said illegal roadside parking in the Hussainabad area frequently leads to severe traffic snarls, affecting both residents and tourists visiting key landmarks such as Bara Imambara and the Clock Tower.

Fountain at Nimbu Park soon

During the inspection, Kumar also reviewed beautification works at Nimbu Park and directed officials to make the newly installed fountain operational soon while enhancing greenery with multiple varieties of Nimbu plants.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / LDA plans 450-vehicle parking near Rumi gate
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LDA plans 450-vehicle parking near Rumi gate
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