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LDA plans 1,500 cr elevated corridor linking Udaiganj, Agra E-way

According to LDA officials, this project is expected to improve access to the upcoming Varun Vihar housing scheme and reduce travel time from central city areas to the expressway to nearly 30 minutes.

Published on: May 12, 2026 04:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has begun planning a 1,500 crore, 11-km elevated road corridor connecting a stretch near Udaiganj to the Agra Expressway. LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar confirmed on Monday that a ground survey for the project has begun.

Proposed 11-km elevated corridor is expected to cut travel time to 30 minutes and improve connectivity to LDA’s upcoming Varun Vihar scheme. (Sourced)

According to LDA officials, this project is expected to improve access to the upcoming Varun Vihar housing scheme and reduce travel time from central city areas to the expressway to nearly 30 minutes.

The proposed elevated road is being positioned as a major infrastructure link for buyers interested in the Varun Vihar scheme, which the LDA plans to launch in June 2026.

Officials said the proposed corridor will feature a three-lane elevated carriageway with multiple slip roads for entry and exit at different junctions, ensuring signal-free movement for commuters. The road is expected to improve connectivity between central Lucknow and the rapidly developing outskirts near the Agra Expressway.

The project is among the authority’s biggest proposed road infrastructure plans in recent years and is expected to ease traffic congestion on several busy stretches, officials said.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LDA plans 1,500 cr elevated corridor linking Udaiganj, Agra E-way
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LDA plans 1,500 cr elevated corridor linking Udaiganj, Agra E-way
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