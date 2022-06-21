LDA proposes park for pets, SP blasts idea as elitist

Pet lovers will soon have a park in the state capital where they will have all facilities for their pets. The tender for the park has been published.

According to Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials, the project will be completed under Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIFD) at a cost of about ₹6 crore.

Akshay Tripathi, V-C, LDA, said, “Entry of pets is banned in city parks but thousands of people have pets in the city and there was a need for a place where the dogs and pets could be brought for a walk. The proposed park will also have a play area for dogs and veterinary experts will be present to treat ill dogs. The park will also be used for dog grooming.”

The park will also have facilities like a dog food court, accessories store, etc.

However, Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav tweeted his opposition to the project. He hit out at the Yogi government over the dog park being built in Lucknow questioning the utility of the project. “Now where has the budget to build a park for Gullu come from”, Yadav tweeted? To reach that park, please start ‘Gullu Bus Service’ from different areas of Lucknow now or clarify that this park is only for Gullus coming in car-jeeps of big people.”

Ashutosh Varma, spokesperson of Samajwadi Party, said, “The BJP keeps on spending budget on projects for VVIPs and the well-heeled. Spending crores on such projects in such difficult times, when people are struggling to eat two meals, is sheer wastage of money.”