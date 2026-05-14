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LDA puts 475 properties worth 3,000 cr on e-auction

LDA chairman Prathamesh Kumar said applicants can take part in the auction after depositing 10% of the reserve price as earnest money deposit (EMD). He said residential plots ranging from 25 square metres to 300 square metres have been offered in key locations across the city.

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has launched an e-auction for nearly 475 properties worth around 3,000 crore, including 149 residential plots in Gomti Nagar Extension and Basant Kunj schemes. The online portal is open till May 28, according to an official release issued on Wednesday.

Representational image (Sourced)

LDA chairman Prathamesh Kumar said applicants can take part in the auction after depositing 10% of the reserve price as earnest money deposit (EMD). He said residential plots ranging from 25 square metres to 300 square metres have been offered in key locations across the city.

A key attraction in the auction is 12 newly planned residential plots in Sector-6 of Gomti Nagar Extension, developed on land reclaimed through a land audit and anti-encroachment drive. Officials said the reclaimed land has been converted into planned residential inventory. The plots measure between 112 square metres and 225 square metres, with reserve prices fixed at 36,000 per square metre. Their estimated prices range between 40 lakh and 82 lakh.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / LDA puts 475 properties worth 3,000 cr on e-auction
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LDA puts 475 properties worth 3,000 cr on e-auction
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