LDA re-seals two commercial buildings in Lucknow

On Tuesday, the Lucknow Development Authority officials re-sealed two buildings in the Vibhuti Khand area where the construction work was going on despite getting sealed previously. A building re-sealed by LDA in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The LDA also sealed a few other buildings as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal constructions.

Following the instructions of LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar, the Enforcement Zone-1 team sealed four illegal commercial constructions in Gomti Nagar.

LDA Enforcement Zone-1 zonal officer Devansh Trivedi said the two buildings in Vibhuti Khand belonged to Mohd Taufiq and Tausif, who were constructing a commercial building on plot number B-98A in around 990 square metres area, without the approved map.

In other cases, Trivedi added that Anurag, Arvind, and Anand Tripathi were illegally running commercial activities on a 300 square metre plot (B-1/122) in Viram Khand, a residential area. Similarly, Lakshmi Narayan Gupta and others were constructing a commercial building on a 60 square metre plot (4/40) in the same locality. Furthermore, Archana Verma and others were building a structure on plot B-78 in Vibhuti Khand, covering 243 square metres, contrary to the approved map.

A court case was filed against these constructions for violating the LDA’s regulations, resulting in the sealing orders, stated the LDA press release.

An LDA official revealed that several other establishments in Gomti Nagar and other areas of the state capital have also received notices, but action is yet to be taken against them.

The sealing operation was carried out by junior engineers Surendra Dwivedi and Vipin Bihari Rai, with the help of police personnel, under the leadership of assistant engineer Udayveer Singh.