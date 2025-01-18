LDA resumes drive to reclaim 2.59 lakh sq.ft of Nazul land

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday resumed its anti-encroachment drive near Ballu Adda in the state capital. Previously, encroachers were given three days to vacate 2,59,000 square feet of Nazul land in the area located close to 1090 Intersection. The land is located near Ballu Adda, which is close to 1090 Intersection of Lucknow. (File)

A LDA official said despite repeated notices issued to them over the years, the encroachers continued to reside and conduct businesses on the land, prompting the LDA to take strict action. The drive was taken up early morning.

Hemchandra Tiwari, a LDA official, confirmed that around 12 illegally constructed cottages were demolished during the operation.

Tiwari stated, “The entire land belongs to the government, and we have started clearing it. However, since thousands of people are living here, it is impossible to complete the operation in a single day. Further action will be taken in the coming days.”

The area under encroachment spans a large portion of prime land in the city. Tiwari mentioned that discussions would be held to finalise a plan for the complete removal of encroachments.

Residents of the surrounding areas alleged that authorities turned a blind eye to the issue for years. A local highlighted that temporary shops and businesses had been operating on the encroached land despite the Dalibagh police outpost being located nearby. “It is impossible for these people to operate without the support or negligence of officials,” he remarked.

On Saturday, a team of LDA officials was supported by personnel from the Hazratganj police station to ensure that the situation remained under control. Officials stated that the encroachment clearance drive would continue in phases to ensure that the land is fully reclaimed and restored for public use.