LDA to empanel architects, cut middlemen in plan approvals

To streamline building plan approvals and curb the role of middlemen, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday decided to empanel qualified architects, enabling residents to directly access verified professionals for map approvals.

LDA will publish a list of empanelled architects, allowing citizens to choose certified professionals directly. (For representation)

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Acting on directions from vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, the authority has issued an advertisement inviting applications from eligible architects. The move aims to make the process faster, more transparent and citizen-friendly, while reducing delays caused by technical errors.

Officials said applicants often struggle to find reliable architects and end up dealing with intermediaries who inflate costs and increase the risk of fraud. In many cases, unqualified assistants submit flawed plans, leading to rejections and repeated visits to LDA offices.

Under the new system, LDA will publish a list of empanelled architects, allowing citizens to choose certified professionals directly. This is expected to eliminate middlemen and reduce unnecessary financial burden on applicants.

Only registered architects can apply

LDA chief town planner KK Gautam said only architects registered with the Council of Architecture are eligible for empanelment. Workspace may also be provided to selected architects within LDA premises, subject to availability. The authority has fixed a service fee of ₹75 per square metre and will offer quarterly incentives of up to ₹50,000 to top-performing architects to encourage quality work and timely submissions.

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{{^usCountry}} Faster, error-free approvals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faster, error-free approvals {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials expect the move to improve application quality and speed up approvals. By ensuring that only authorised professionals handle submissions, LDA aims to reduce technical errors and bring greater efficiency to the system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials expect the move to improve application quality and speed up approvals. By ensuring that only authorised professionals handle submissions, LDA aims to reduce technical errors and bring greater efficiency to the system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} LDA vice-chancellor Kumar said the initiative will ensure a smoother and more transparent approval process, benefiting both individual applicants and developers across Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LDA vice-chancellor Kumar said the initiative will ensure a smoother and more transparent approval process, benefiting both individual applicants and developers across Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

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