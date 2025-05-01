LDA to fine owners of plots left sans boundary walls for over five years

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to impose annual penalties on those property owners in the state capital who have taken possession of the land but left it vacant without even constructing boundary walls for over five years, officials said. The move comes following rising complaints from residents living near vacant LDA plots. (Sourced)

Development authority secretary Vivek Srivastava confirmed that the LDA Board has previously approved an annual penalty of ₹2.5 per square foot for such cases. For instance, the owner of a 2,200 square-feet plot will have to pay ₹5,500 every year until construction begins or a plot is secured with a boundary wall.

The move comes following rising complaints from residents living near vacant LDA plots, many of which have either turned into garbage dumps or have overgrown wild bushes, posing health and safety hazards to those living.

Some of the plots have even been encroached upon or fraudulently resold by an alleged gang, said an LDA official. “This step is not just about collecting fines; it’s about protecting the neighbourhood, stopping illegal garbage dumping, and preventing encroachment and fraud,” the official said.

Out of nearly 22,000 residential plots sold by the LDA in recent years, around 5,000 are lying vacant without any sign of development. “Despite taking possession, the owners haven’t even got the boundary wall constructed. Such neglect invites misuse,” the official added.

The LDA has directed its zonal incharges to identify such plots and maintain records. Notices will soon be issued to defaulters, and annual fines will be applicable until visible progress in construction is made or the plots are properly secured, the official said, adding it will also deter the growing trend of land hoarding in city colonies, where buyers hold on to prime plots for years without developing them, disrupting the planned development of the area.

“This decision is in the public interest. It will help maintain cleanliness, ensure safety, and keep illegal activities in check,” the official added.