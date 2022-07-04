LDA to weekly monitor status of sealed buildings

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to carry out weekly monitoring of sealed buildings to ensure proper compliance of sealing orders.

The development authority has also decided that no sealed building would be opened without the approval of LDA vice-chairman or secretary.

The LDA seals illegal constructions which comprise buildings constructed without approved maps or commercial construction on residential plots among others.

Of late, the development authority received several complaints about construction work being carried out in sealed buildings.

“The LDA has come across several complaints related with construction activity being permitted in sealed buildings despite no such orders,” said LDA vice-chairman, Indramani Tripathi.

“Now, weekly status report, including photographs and videography, of all sealed buildings will be taken from officials concerned to ensure no construction work is being carried out in sealed buildings,” added Tripathi.

Tripathi has warned stern action against LDA officials if anyone is found facilitating construction work in sealed buildings.

The development authority has also taken note of illegal colonies and plotting.

Plotting relates to selling of land of various sizes to homebuyers. Generally, such plots are offered by private housing societies on the city outskirts.

The LDA vice-chairman has sought list of illegal under-construction colonies and plotting from officials and has instructed them to submit the list in the next one week or face action.

According to LDA, once the list of illegal under-construction colonies and plotting was prepared, it would be advertised in newspapers so that homebuyers could avoid investing in such properties.

The LDA has already directed its officials concerned to upload sealing orders and pictures of the sealed building on an application which the development authority is using for this purpose.

Pawan Gangwar, secretary of the LDA, has stressed on proper coordination between supervisors and zonal officers to make the ongoing drive against illegal constructions more effective.

It may be pointed out that LDA is using an app for its internal use to make sealing process transparent with the help of which the development authority could get all information related with a sealed building.

The development authority regularly carries out drive against illegal constructions across the city. But it has not been able to stop it despite all efforts.

LDA to constitute RWA cell

The Lucknow Development Authority on Sunday decided to constitute a cell to address problems of resident welfare associations (RWAs) and nominate a nodal officer to head this body.

Indramani Tripathi, vice-chairman of LDA, on Sunday presided over a meeting with RWAs and assured to address their problems in the next one month.

During the meeting, the LDA vice-chairman issued orders to constitute a cell and appoint a nodal officer to address problems of RWAs.

This nodal officer would visit housing societies for on-the-spot verification of problems.

During the meeting, office-bearers of RWAs apprised the vice-chairman about their problems.