LDA under lens for ‘role’ in Ansal API land fraud

Although Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has launched a probe after lodging an FIR against Ansal API and its promoters late Tuesday, the allegations, mentioned in the FIR, themselves raise questions over the role of its officials and other employees, who apparently turned a blind eye to the developer violating norms and duping investors for over two decades. (Sourced)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Lucknow’s Sarojininagar Rajeshwar Singh, in his letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, had also questioned the role of LDA officials in approving the projects of Ansal API.

Moreover, investors, too, demanded an investigation into LDA officials’ alleged inaction against Ansal API for the past two decades despite multiple complaints of the developer flouting norms and cheating homebuyers.

“Why are the LDA officials and employees not being questioned for allowing Ansal API to flourish for so many years,” questioned Gagan Tandon, who invested in one of the developer’s projects.

Another investor, requesting anonymity, said many former LDA officials had joined Ansal API after their retirement and procured hefty amounts from the firm in the form of salaries. “It is very clear why a private developer will entertain LDA officials and pay them such hefty amounts,” he remarked.

In his letter to the chief minister, the Sarojininagar MLA also demanded a detailed inquiry by the vigilance establishment. He asked for a high-level inquiry to provide justice to hundreds of investors.

In the letter, Singh said, along with the approvals to Ansal API’s projects, the firm’s dues pending with LDA must also be looked into. He stated that it must be ensured that Ansal API complied with court orders even as he demanded police action in pending complaints and FIRs against the developer.

He also demanded that the status of cases pending in RERA and courts be reviewed. He expressed concern over the plight of homebuyers and urged the CM to intervene, ensuring justice and accountability.

On Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered registration of FIRs against Ansal API. A day later while speaking in the Assembly, the CM announced that properties of the real estate group would be confiscated if it did not return its investors’ money.

LDA blames registry dept

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar, however, has accused the registry department of facilitating fraudulent land sales in the Ansal API township located in Sushant Golf City. He said officials registered multiple plots without obtaining the mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from LDA.

Kumar said LDA had sent several letters to the department and the district administration, flagging the violations between the year 2022 and 2024. He accused the registry officials of completing the process without verifying necessary approvals. “The registry department must check the NOC and other relevant documents before approving any sale, but that did not happen,” he noted.