Leaders from SP, BSP, RLD and Congress join BJP

A group of leaders from opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Congress, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in a program organised at the state office. The event took place in the presence of BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

For representation only (Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opposition leaders who joined the BJP included former BSP MP Narendra Kumar Singh Kushwaha, former SP MP Banwari Lal Kanchal, former SP MLC Kunwar Virendra Pratap Singh, state executive president of RLD Sardar Manjeet Singh, state president of RLD Minority Cell Arif Mahmood, former state general secretary of Youth Congress Kunwar Awadhesh Pratap Singh, retired judge Ashok Kumar Singh Kushwaha, and Ramesh Chandra Diwakar. Former district president of BSP, Mahadin Gautam, also joined the BJP.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary stated that prime minister Narendra Modi is working with the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas’ ideology. The welfare of the poor, women, youth, and farmers is the priority of the state government. The schemes of the BJP’s double-engine government are dedicated to the welfare of the poor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak mentioned that the poor welfare schemes launched under the leadership of PM Modi have gained the trust of the people. He highlighted the transformation in Uttar Pradesh, which was previously known for crime but, under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, has seen a significant reduction in crime and criminals. Uttar Pradesh is now a leading state in the country in terms of development, he added.