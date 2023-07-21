The Uttar Pradesh government has started the ‘learning by doing’ programme in more than 1,700 schools with an aim to revamp the education system in Uttar Pradesh in accordance with the National Education Policy in Lucknow. ‘Learning by doing’ programme begins in 1772 schools in U.P (pic for representation)

As part of this initiative, Basic Education Council schools will be developed as skill development centers as well where the students will get both education and training in a wide range of skills, according to a state government press release.

The programme is designed to increase the proficiency of students from grades 6 to 8 in mathematics and science subjects, along with introducing them to fundamental vocational skills and technologies. This will prepare them for future employment opportunities, the release stated.

In the first phase, the programme will be launched in 2 upper primary schools each from all development blocks (totaling 1772 schools) in the state, starting from the academic session of 2023–24.

In the second phase, the program will cover all upper primary and composite schools across the state.

Budget of up to ₹5 lakh for the schools

To establish labs for relevant trades in each school, tools, equipment and lab setup materials will be procured through the GeM portal. It is estimated that approximately ₹1,66,493 will be spent per school, which amounts to a total expenditure of around ₹34.73 crore for all 1772 schools.

In the comprehensive education annual plan and budget for the year 2023–24, the Indian government has approved a total amount of ₹88.60 crore for the programme at a rate of ₹5 lakh per school for all 1772 schools under the State Specific Innovative Activities.

Teachers, instructors to undergo training

Workshops will be organised to develop a module for the ‘learning by doing’ programme, specifically designed for technical instructors and science teachers. The trained science teachers and technical instructors from relevant schools will implement the developed module in their respective schools. Additionally, the outsourcing services of technical instructors will be utilised for the smooth execution of the programme.

Mapping of 60 activities from four trades

The National Education Policy 2020 emphasises the need for vocational education to develop a skilled workforce. In line with this, the learning by doing programme was introduced in 60 schools across 15 districts of the state in collaboration with UNICEF and Science Ashram. The aim was to familiarise students from classes 6 to 8 with fundamental vocational skills, provide them with a conceptual understanding of science and mathematics subjects, and develop schools as skill centers.

Under this programme, approximately 60 activities from four trades (engineering and workshop, energy and environment, agriculture, nursery, and gardening, home and healthcare) were mapped to the science and mathematics curriculum for classes 6 to 8.

Development of vocational education

These activities are being conducted by technical instructors and science teachers in schools, allowing children to learn practical skills on the one hand and understand the concepts of science and mathematics in a practical manner on the other. These activities are based on experimental learning, hands-on activities, and joyful learning, which is why children actively participate in them with enthusiasm. As a result, their attendance in school improves, and there is a significant increase in their learning levels, especially in subjects like science and mathematics.