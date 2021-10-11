Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Leave of all UP policemen cancelled till October 18
lucknow news

Leave of all UP policemen cancelled till October 18

The SKM has decided to hold ‘antim ardas’ prayers today for the four farmers who were killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikunia on October 3
According to police sources, officials have reached out to local farm leaders and efforts are being made to cancel the event at Tikunia (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 08:01 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The leave of all UP Police personnel has been cancelled till October 18 in view of the upcoming festivals and programmes scheduled by farmers’ body Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), officials said on Monday.

Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations are currently going on in the state and Dussehra will be celebrated on October 15. The SKM has decided to hold ‘antim ardas’ prayers on Tuesday for the four farmers who were killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikunia on October 3. It has also announced ‘rail roko’ protest on October 18.

According to police sources, officials have reached out to local farm leaders and efforts are being made to cancel the event at Tikunia. Police officials are also in touch with local Sikh religious leaders and family members of the deceased farmers.

“Due to festivals and programmes of SKM, all leaves till October 18 are being cancelled. In case of any unavoidable reasons, the police headquarters will sanction/permit leave,” stated an order issued by ADG (law and order), Prashant Kumar.

RELATED STORIES

In wake of the countrywide protests called by farmers’ groups on October 18, the UP Police have deployed 30 additional IPS officials in western UP districts and 12 of these officials will camp in Lakhimpur Kheri, which is expected to turn into a hotspot after the death of eight people (including four cultivators and a journalist in Tikunia area) recently. Inputs from agency

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Akhilesh rolls out Vijay Yatra today to reach out to UP voters

Moderate exercise helps ease arthritis pain and stiffness: Docs

Priyanka joins Cong workers in maun vrat demanding MoS Ajay Mishra's dismissal

UP police cancel leaves of staff till Oct 18 ahead of farmers' protest
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP