Leopard enters house in Aligarh

Agra ::: A fully grown up leopard created a sensation after it entered a house in Jawan town of Aligarh district on Saturday. Rescue operation was on with the help of veterinary experts from Etawah Lion Safari, forest department officials and Wildlife SOS team from Agra when reports last came in.

“A fully grown leopard which appears to be about 7 to 8 years of age, entered a house in Jawan town of Aligarh at about 10 am on Saturday. Three members of the family living in the house were rescued and experts from Etawah Lion Safari and Wildlife SOS team from Agra were called in to assist the forest department staff in catching and relocating the animal,” said district forest officer (social forestry), Aligarh , Diwakar Vasistha.

“The leopard is frightened and has moved to the inner part of the room. Efforts are on to tranquilize it for safe rescue,” said the DFO at 6 pm on Saturday.

The leopard was found roaming on the streets of Jawan town of Aligarh on Saturday morning and then entered a house. The three people who were present in the house locked themselves in the kitchen and called for help. Police reached the spot and informed the forest department officials. Later, those trapped inside were rescued by cutting the iron grill of the kitchen.

Locals in the town revealed that earlier in the day, the leopard was seen in farm area outside the town and had attacked a boy who got minor injury. The leopard then ran in panic towards the town. However, the forest department officials denied any attack by the leopard.