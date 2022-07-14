LESA to launch drive against meter tampering

Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) will start a special drive to detect slow meters in the state capital.

This has been decided after two persons were caught by LESA engineers while slowing down smart meters in Indira Nagar a few days back.

Both accused, identified as Prashant Gupta and Deepak Maurya, had revealed some former contractual or casual LESA employees, were also involved in this activity to slow down electricity meters.

“Since many gangs involved in this exercise are former LESA people, they have full knowledge of LESA’s work culture,” a LESA official said.

“These gangs use different techniques and that is why they have been successful in slowing down a number of smart meters in the city. The kind of racket that is running at the moment would not have been possible without the involvement of insiders and that’s why the department is also tracking involvement of its employees and contractors suspected of supporting these gangs,” the official said.

MD Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, Bhawani Singh Khangaraut said, “Officials will investigate the matter and action will be taken against the guilty. I have sought a report in this regard.”

“There are over 13.5 lakh consumers in the city. Tracking every meter would not be possible but selective drives would be carried out,” another LESA staff said.

“Directives have been given to the executive engineers for random checking of the selected areas where smart meters have been installed. Most smart meters have been installed in Chowk, Thakurganj, Chinhat, Bakshi Ka Talab, Rahimnagar, Hussainganj and Aminabad areas. If there is any discrepancy in checking, then legal action would be taken,” said Anil Kumar Tiwari, chief engineer, LESA.