LESA’s city-wide raids expose 11 illegal power connections

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) on Tuesday detected 11 cases of power theft across multiple zones of the city during coordinated raids involving departmental and vigilance teams.

Officials said special morning raids were conducted in Amausi, Rajajipuram, Jankipuram and Gomti Nagar, targeting feeders identified as critical from both revenue and line-loss perspectives. (For representation)

Officials said special morning raids were conducted in Amausi, Rajajipuram, Jankipuram and Gomti Nagar, targeting feeders identified as critical from both revenue and line-loss perspectives.

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A joint team led by the executive engineer, raid assessment and collection (Amausi Zone), inspected 57 electricity connections during a special anti-theft drive. Five consumers were allegedly found bypassing electricity meters and illegally drawing power. Cases have been lodged under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Separate operations in Rajajipuram uncovered two more cases, while three consumers were caught using illegal direct connections (katia) during inspections in the Gomti Nagar area.

In Jankipuram, vigilance and enforcement teams detected a commercial sports centre allegedly operating on electricity drawn through a domestic connection. Officials estimated the unauthorised commercial load at 7.5 kW and initiated proceedings under the Electricity Act.

Managing director of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) Riya Kejriwal said the raids were part of a broader strategy to reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses, improve the utility’s financial health and ensure uninterrupted supply to paying consumers.

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{{^usCountry}} She said illegal consumption not only causes revenue losses but also puts additional stress on transformers, feeders and distribution infrastructure, leading to overloading and local outages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said illegal consumption not only causes revenue losses but also puts additional stress on transformers, feeders and distribution infrastructure, leading to overloading and local outages. {{/usCountry}}

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