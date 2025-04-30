Less chaos, better flow: New ‘zero light, zero cop’ system beats old signals

No tall claims, but an emerging traffic management system is proving its efficiency at some key junctions in the city. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

While authorities say that ‘zero light, zero cop’ has ensured free-flowing traffic at four-five intersections where they are installed, HT wanted to verify the claims that the system—which, as the name suggests, rids a junction of traffic lights and cops’ intervention, and directs vehicular flow through road dividers or blocks—was living up to the hype.

During a visit to each of these junctions during the peak evening hours of Monday, this reporter saw vehicles’ seamless movement with minimal bottlenecks.

6 PM AT PAPERMILL TIRAHA

Here, the system was installed on January 1. In the evening, vehicles were running smoothly with no bottlenecks at turnings. Permanent structures have been set up to direct the vehicular flow. Those coming from Nishatganj and going towards Hazratganj must take a left from the Tiraha and take a U-turn from Metrocity. Similarly, vehicles coming from R.R Bandha Bhikhapur and going to Gol Market via Papermill Colony Road must take a U-turn from Sankalp Vatika and proceed towards Mahanagar. “Ever since this initiative was put in place, we are seeing no traffic jams in the area,” said Anshu Srivastava, who lives in a Metro City apartment.

6: 45 PM AT IT CROSSING

Between 6:45 pm and 7:30 pm, the traffic at one of the city’s busiest junctions moved smoothly. This junction, which previously experienced long traffic jams and a two-minute red signal during evenings, now sees vehicles passing through without halting. There, the system recently underwent a minor adjustment. Physical blocks were removed, and three traffic constables along with a traffic sub-inspector remain deployed to monitor and manage the flow during peak hours. Dinesh Kumar Pandey, the traffic sub-inspector put on duty there, said, “Due to construction work, we have removed the blocks and use only green light is being used instead of red light. Two cops remain present to ensure the smooth movement.”

7: 30-8 PM AT WIRELESS CHAURAHA

This was the first intersection in the city to be equipped with this system in April 2024. It’s been a year since, but the move has ensured easy traffic movement during the peak hours. All vehicles coming from PAC Gate No. 1 must take a left towards Classic Chauraha and another U-turn towards Channi Lal Chauraha or proceed leaving no scope for any vehicle to take a break. Similarly, vehicles coming from Channi Lal Chauraha must take a left towards the Rahimnagar Intersection and then U-turn to proceed towards PAC Gate No. 1. Archana Awasthi, a commuter, said, “Jams were usual. Sometimes, we had to wait up to two minutes for the light to turn green. It’s been a year and I’ve not witnessed any snarl here.”

RESULTS ENCOURAGING: TRAFFIC ADCP

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Ashok Kumar Singh praised the initiative’s success: “The results are so encouraging that we are now considering expanding this model to more areas in the city. Typically, 4–5 traffic personnel are deployed at a busy intersection. Their number may go up on the basis of vehicle volume. With this system, we’re managing the flow without any on-ground police presence.”