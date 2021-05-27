Light rains, thundershowers in eastern Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rains accompanied with thundershowers occurred at isolated places over eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh while the weather remained dry over the western region in the past 24 hours, the meteorological officer said on Thursday.

According to the Met office, areas that got rainfall included Gaighat (Ballia), Nautanwa, Trimohanighat, (Maharajganj district), Sakaldiha (Chandauli district), Uska Bazar (Siddharthnagar district), Dudhi (Sonbhadra district), Bansgaon (Gorakhpur district), Deoria and Salempur.

The highest temperature in the state at 42.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jhansi while the lowest temperature at 20 degrees Celsius was registered at Meerut.

Day temperatures fell markedly in Varanasi division; fell appreciably in Gorakhpur division; rose appreciably in Agra division and there was no large change in the remaining divisions of the state, they said.

They were markedly below normal in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur divisions; appreciably below normal in Gorakhpur division; below normal in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi divisions and normal in the remaining divisions of the state.

There was no large change in the night temperatures in all the divisions of the state.

The Met office forecast that rains/thundershowers are very likely at many places on Friday over eastern UP and at isolated places over western UP.

They warned that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds(40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western UP on Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over east UP, they added.