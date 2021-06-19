Like father, like offspring

Stepping into father’s shoes and making it big is what every youngster dream of! In today’s world of diverse fields and businesses children are following their own passion but there some who are taking up their father’s profession and making a name too. We spoke to a few like them, hailing from Lucknow.

ENT specialist Dr Rohit Bhatia’s daughter Saumya and son Karan followed their parent’s medical profession.

“Our main conversation since childhood was about patients and case discussion as my mother is also a doc. I was clear that I have to do something around medical dentistry, so I did my masters in oral surgery from London. My brother followed his footstep and also became an ENT surgeon,” says Dr Saumya.

Dr Rohit Bhatia with Dr Karan and Dr Saumya (Sourced)

She was given a free choice but carried forward with medical line. “I share the same passion, reading habit and punctuality but by brother inherits more qualities of our father while I am a mix of both. He is very quick, crazy about work, stubborn like him besides being master in his field.”

IT professional Matrika Gupta gave up her job to contribute to her father’s legacy. She came down from London to digitise their traditional business which dates back to 1805.

“It was my dad’s vision and when I saw my IT expertise can benefit our business of Ram Asrey Sweets then I stepped in full-time and added modern nuances and digitally upgraded it. My younger sister Shambhavi is contributing as professional bakery chef while youngest sister Itishree pitches in IT and sales,” shares Matrika.

Pankaj Gupta with Shambhavi, Itishree, Matrika and Raghuvansh. (Sourced)

She is proud that her parents never pressurised them and now the three daughters and youngest son Raghuvansh are proudly carrying the legacy forward.

Principal St Teresa’s Day School, Peter Fanthome Jr feels for him every day is Father’s Day for him as his father Peter Fanthome Sr, former MLA, retired principal and school’s chairman, till date guides him in professional matters and in day-to-day life as well.

Peter Fanthome Sr with his son Peter Fanthome Jr (Sourced)

“I have learnt everything from him. He stood by me as a friend, philosopher and guide. I follow all his parenting methods for my kids too. I can’t ever fit in his shoes because the way he has dedicated his life towards teaching and social causes, it will be impossible for me to match him.”

Adding to that he says, “My father has always maintained a fine balance between professional and personal life even when he joined politics and lived a successful tenure. That’s what I need to learn from him still.”

Renowned kathak exponent of Lucknow gharana, Manisha Mishra says, “It’s difficult to carry forward the legacy of my father, renowned tabla maestro Pt Ravinath Mishra, but still we three siblings have tried to imbibe all from the musical legend, who commendably brought forward his father’s legacy. We are trying our best to achieve even a bit of what he has, but we know his passion for music is without equal.” Her sister Manjusha is a classical singer while brother runs a performing arts institute in Bengaluru.

The father-daughter duo practice together almost every day and now her son is trying his best to learn his grandfather’s craft. “It’s always a dream come true when we all children share stage with him and perform for all,” she adds.

Pt Ravinath feels it’s his duty to pass on his craft to generations to come. “Not just my kids but all my students are my extended version and will lead on from whatever I have taught them,” he adds.