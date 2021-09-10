Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Literacy campaign with library on boat!
lucknow news

Literacy campaign with library on boat!

This boat that houses a host of books, study material and activity stuff is drawing the attention of slum children living on the banks of the River Gomti.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Library on Boat at Kudiyaghat in Lucknow. (Sourced)

This boat that houses a host of books, study material and activity stuff is drawing the attention of slum children living on the banks of the River Gomti. This ‘Library on Boat’ moves to different ghats where volunteers engage slums and children to inculcate reading habits in children and engage them with fun-and-learn activities.

On the banks of Kudiya Ghat, young Laxmi says, “I am living with my mother here and I go to school but there we do not have such activities. I am having the best time here reading stories and making drawings.”

They have done colour coding as per level of their education. The reading session is the biggest draw which is done in four methods – reading aloud, paired, shared and independent reading.

Room to Read programme officer Avinash Verma informs, “The purpose of setting up the Boat Library was to reach children who are not frequently reached by anyone. Children residing in riverside slums like near Daliganj and near Kudia Ghat generally do not get such opportunities.” Besides, they are running mobile library vans in different parts of the city.

RELATED STORIES

It’s being held in collaboration with Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and SCERT. The first mobile library van was launched on August 18 by the Basic Education & SCERT, Uttar Pradesh, director Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh in Lucknow and second on August 28 by the District Education Officer Rakesh Singh in Varanasi.

HTC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Demand to convert British-era Agra city railway station into heritage structure

No ‘bahubalis', mafia candidates for BSP; this strongman is first to be replaced

Priyanka Gandhi on UP visit, party’s poll readiness on agenda

BJP to celebrate 54 months of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on September 19
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP