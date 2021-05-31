Live streaming of pujas, e-bhandaras as Covid affects Bada Mangal celebrations in Lucknow

: For the second consecutive year, Covid would affect Bada Mangal celebrations in the state capital as prominent city temples would stay closed for devotees. There would be online darshan and e-bhandaras instead, as regular bhandaras (community feasts), offering poori sabzi, choley chawal, ice creams, across the city won’t be held.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has urged the people to donate dry rations for community kitchens run by it for the needy.

Famous temples including the Bada Hanuman Temple, Aliganj, Hanuman Setu in front of the Lucknow University and the historic Chhachhi Kuan temple in the state capital would not organise festivities either.

“However, like last year, devotees will be able to witness live-streaming of the puja organized by various temples,” said secretary Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple Trust Diwakar Tripathi.

“The temple aarti would be webcast live as entry of devotees won’t be allowed. Regulating entry of five people at a time, as permitted under the Covid guidelines too won’t work either. For there could be thousands of devotees eager for entry and that’s why we have decided to go in for online darshan,” he said.

Aliganj Hanuman Temple management too has decided against opening the temple for devotees and the New Hanuman temple will remain closed too. The Mauni Baba Temple in Alambagh, Chhachhi Kuan temple in old city, Rakabganj Hanuman Temple, the Aminabad Hanuman temple would also stay closed for devotees.

Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia has urged the devotees not to organise big bhandaras but donate uncooked flour, rice, pulses to the needy. She has called on the bhandara organisers to register on the Mangalman site which will help them donating the ration kits to poor and needy.

Bhandara organisers can also organise e-bhandaras by donating their ration to Lucknow Municipal Corporation which is operating 8 community kitchens in the city. The donors can donate through the Mangalman site. They can also contact e-bhandara convenor RajKumar Tewari on his mobile number 9415755950.