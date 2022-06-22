Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live webcasting at 75% polling centres for LS bypolls in U.P.: ECI

The webcasting will be monitored at the levels of district election officer, UP chief electoral officer and the Election Commission of India
While six candidates are in fray from Rampur seat, 13 are contesting from Azamgarh seat. (HT file)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 11:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to carry out live webcasting of voting at 75% polling centres in Azamgarh and Rampur during the bypolls to the two Lok Sabha (LS) seats on Thursday.

The webcasting will be monitored at the levels of district election officer, UP chief electoral officer and the Election Commission of India. Adequate video cameras have been arranged at the polling centres for the webcasting. Central paramilitary forces (CPMF) have been deployed at all the polling centres as well as at the strongroom for the security of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said, “The Election Commission has completed all the preparations for holding free, fair and peaceful polling in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats. The polling will commence at 7am and continue till 6 pm.”

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the arrangements have been made at the polling booths. A total of 35.45 lakh voters, including 18.78 lakh men, 16.67 lakh women and 218 transgender voters, will exercise their franchise in both the constituencies. While six candidates are in fray from Rampur seat, 13 are contesting from Azamgarh seat,” he said.

Voters will exercise their franchise at 4,234 polling centres and 2,272 booths in both the constituencies. The ECI has deputed 2 general observers, 2 expenditure observers, 291 sector magistrates, 40 zonal magistrates, 10 static magistrates and 433 micro-observers for the polling in both the constituencies.

