Live wires, wet streets: How safe are Lucknow city areas this monsoon?

As monsoon rains intensify, exposed electrical wires hanging from streetlight poles across Lucknow are creating a lethal hazard for residents, casting doubt on the efficacy of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC’s) ongoing maintenance claims.

Exposed electrical wires on a power pole at 1090 Park in Lucknow on Saturday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

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A recent Hindustan Times ground inspection revealed multiple instances of bare wiring in key residential areas including Gomti Nagar Extension, Vivek Khand and Indira Nagar where wet infrastructure significantly elevates the risk of electrocution.

Near Rapti Apartment in Gomti Nagar Extension, several poles situated on footpaths and central road dividers featured electrical wires protruding without protective tape or insulated covers. Similar hazards were documented near the Sector-25 crossing in Indira Nagar, where wires remain vulnerable to exposure during almost daily monsoon rainfall.

The findings raise questions regarding the effectiveness of the civic body’s ongoing wire-taping campaign, particularly as wet electrical infrastructure significantly increases the probability of fatal accidents.

A resident of Rapti Apartment, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the situation has remained stagnant for months.

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{{^usCountry}} “Many streetlights are dysfunctional while several poles have exposed wires. During every spell of rain, residents fear someone could accidentally come into contact with them,” the resident said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Many streetlights are dysfunctional while several poles have exposed wires. During every spell of rain, residents fear someone could accidentally come into contact with them,” the resident said. {{/usCountry}}

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The current safety concerns are underscored by previous fatalities.

When contacted regarding these issues, chief engineer (electrical and mechanical) Manoj Prabhat asserted that the municipal corporation conducts continuous inspections across the city.

“We regularly undertake wire-taping drives. Whenever exposed wires or complaints are reported, our teams immediately repair and cover them,” Prabhat said.

However, the persistence of exposed wiring in multiple neighborhoods during the ongoing monsoon indicates that several hazardous locations continue to escape routine inspections, leaving residents exposed to potential risks.