Live-in relationships part of life: Allahabad high court

While disposing of petitions filed by two interfaith live-in couples, the Allahabad high court observed that such relationships were required to be viewed through the lens of personal autonomy rather than the notions of social morality.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:00 AM IST
By Jitendra Sarin

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has said that live-in relationships had become part and parcel of life and were required to be viewed through the lens of personal autonomy rather than the notions of social morality.

The Bench of justices Pritinker Diwaker and Ashutosh Srivastava made the observation while disposing of petitions filed by two interfaith live-in couples.

The two couples filed separate petitions, alleging that the families of the girls were interfering in their day-to-day life.

One petition was filed by Shayara Khatun and her partner of Kushi Nagar (both major and in live-in-relationship for the past more than two years) and another by Zeenat Parveen and her partner of Meerut (both major and in a live-in relationship for past one year).

It was also stated that they approached the concerned police authorities, but did not get any help and consequently, their life and liberty were undermined.

The court at the outset underscored that the right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India was liable to be protected at all costs and further went on to observe thus:

“Live-in-relationships have become part and parcel of life and stand approved by the Hon’ble Apex Court. Live-in relationship is required to be viewed through the lens of personal autonomy arising out of the right to live guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, rather than notions of social morality.”

The court said that the police authorities were obligated to protect the rights of the petitioners. Therefore, the court ordered that in the event the petitioners approached the police authorities concerned, complaining of any threat to their life and liberty, the police shall perform duties as expected under law.

The order was given on October 26.

