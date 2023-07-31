Liver donated to brother, she plans to play football again

Anshika Kithwas, 26, took a break from football on June 22 and is now exercising regularly to get back on the field. Anshika had to take a break after donating a part of her liver to her brother.

“Doctors told me to wait for a month after the operation and I followed all what they said,” said Anshika, addressing mediapersons at Apollomedics Hospital, on Monday, where the operation took place.

Anshika has been playing football since she was in Class 8 and continued playing even after marriage. “I have a six-month-old child and my husband supports me completely. He even supported me in my decision to donate the liver,” she said.

Her brother was suffering from Cryptogenic Liver Cirrhosis, a condition that threatened his life and career. The only treatment to save his life was to perform a liver transplant, said Dr Mayank Somani, CEO Apollomedics Hospitals.