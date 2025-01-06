Menu Explore
Lko airport sees growth in passenger traffic

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 06, 2025 08:51 PM IST

Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru topped the list of domestic destinations, while Muscat, Dammam, and Dubai emerged as the most popular international routes.

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) has recorded a notable increase in passenger traffic in the first nine months (April-December 2024) of FY2024-25. Over 5.21 million passengers travelled through the airport, marking a growth of approximately 5.7% compared to 4.93 million passengers during the same period in FY2023-24.

CCSIA operates more than 140 daily flights, handling an average of 21,500 passengers each day (Sourced)

A spokesperson from Lucknow airport shared, “The growth in passenger traffic at CCSIA during the first three quarters of FY2024-25 reflects the broader trends in the aviation industry.”

In addition to passenger traffic, cargo operations also saw significant growth. The first nine months of FY2024-25 recorded a 7% increase, handling 16,655 metric tons (MT) of cargo, up from 15,597 MT in the same period last year. This includes 12,700 MT of domestic and 4,161 MT of international cargo.

CCSIA operates more than 140 daily flights, handling an average of 21,500 passengers each day and connecting 29 domestic and 10 international destinations.

