Lko blind murder cracked in 72 hrs: ‘Who will bring more booze’ led to friends killing friend

The Lucknow police on Wednesday cracked a blind murder case within 72 hours, arresting two men accused of killing their friend during a drunken brawl over who would bring more alcohol. Two other accused (one of them a woman), and the main accused, remain at large, said police. Two of the accused were arrested on Wednesday while two others are still at large (HT Photo)

According to the police, the killing occurred inside a house in Rajni Khand area of Aashiana, while the body was later transported on a scooter for almost 7 km and burnt before being dumped in a deserted field near Bhagirathi Enclave under Sushant Golf City police station limits.

“The partially burnt body of the victim, Sachin Tiwari, 24, a resident of Tikra Jugrat in Nagaram area, was found on January 9, from an open area near Bhagirathi Enclave. The body was initially unidentified and later recognised, following which an FIR was registered on January 13 on the complaint of his brother, Vipin Tiwari,” said DCP South Nipun Agarwal, in a press conference on Wednesday.

According to the DCP, the accused Nihal Balmiki, 23, and Karan Balmiki, 26, were close friends of the victim. After consuming drugs at Nihal Balmiki’s house, the deceased started abusing and assaulting Sachin Tiwari, Nihal and Nihal’s other friend over the issue of bringing drugs.

In anger, Nihal attacked Sachin with a flower pot lying in the courtyard outside the room. Nihal then grabbed the deceased’s legs, and Nihal’s other friend picked up a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the neck, killing him. After that, Nihal called his cousin Karan Balmiki and asked him to bring his scooter.

ADCP South Vasanth Rallapalli said, “They first wrapped the body in a sheet, then in a plastic sheet, loaded it on the scooter, and Nihal and his friend took Sachin’s body to dispose of it somewhere else. They threw it on the other side of an empty field on the way near Bhagirathi.

Electronic surveillance, including CCTV cameras, led the police to the culprits.

“Studying the footage, we found one person moving late at night on January 8. We found dust and mud on the body’s back and concluded that the victim must have been killed near some quarry or some construction site. We verified all similar places and used manual intelligence to zero in on the culprits,” ADCP Rallapall said.

Accused refused petrol at pump

According to the police, Nihal and his friend went to a petrol pump in Neelmatha with a bottle to buy petrol, but the pump refused to give them petrol in the bottle. So, they filled petrol worth ₹100 in the scooter and went to the place where Sachin’s body was thrown. Nihal’s friend soaked his muffler in the petrol tank and placed it on the body and set it afire.

Police recovered the murder weapon, the scooter used to transport the body, two mobile phones and the victim’s clothes. “Two other accused including Nihal’s mother, Kalpana Balmiki, who helped them wrap the body in a bedsheet and Vinay Sharma are still at large and further investigation is underway,” said Agarwal.

According to the police, the deceased Tiwari also had multiple cases registered in his name. Deputy commissioner of police (south) announced a reward of ₹25,000 for the Sushant Golf City police team for cracking the case within three days.