Lko minimum temp drops lower than lowest recorded in Dec ’23

Lucknowites woke up to a foggy Thursday, with the night temperature dipping further to 6.3 degrees Celsius, lower than the night before on Wednesday, which recorded 6.6 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a possible cold wave over isolated parts of the state. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

December this year has already seen colder nights than December last year, with the lowest minimum temperature recorded on December 17 of 2023 being 8.5 degrees Celsius.

In the capital city, the expected maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are 24 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively. After recording a night temperature of 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Lucknow night temperature has seen a sharp drop of over 3 degrees, going to 6.6 degrees on Wednesday, and 6.3 degrees on Thursday. As predicted by the IMD Lucknow senior scientist Mohd Danish last weekend, the temperatures began to drop after December 10 in Lucknow.

Along with the cold wave, the IMD has also predicted that ground frost likely in isolated parts of Northern UP. As for the entire state, the weather will mostly be dry with mist or fog in certain places late in the night and early morning.

Lucknow Met Department director Manish Ranalkar has said that the Terai region however is likely to experience dense fog. In the last 24 hours, the weather has remained dry, with moderate mist or fog in certain areas. The IMD has also issued yellow alerts for the moderate to dense fog and frost in isolated areas in West and East UP, said Mohd Danish.

On Thursday, Ayodhya recorded the lowest night temperature at 3 degrees, followed by Etawah at 5 degrees and Bareilly at 5.2 degrees Celsius. The lowest day temperatures were recorded at Bulandshahr and Etawah with 21 degrees Celsius and Najibabad at 21.2 degrees Celsius.