Lko: New traffic plan near HC backfires, triggers heavy jams

A new set of traffic diversions introduced by the Lucknow traffic department to ease congestion on Ayodhya Road and near the new high court led to severe gridlocks on Monday, bringing traffic to and fro to a standstill from Kamta Crossing to Polytechnic Crossing. Traffic Chaos near Kamta Crossing on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The diversions, which came into effect on Monday morning, were announced a day earlier through a public statement by the Lucknow Police. Authorities said the changes were made in coordination with the public works department to reduce traffic pressure at Kamta. However, heavy vehicle pileups were reported across major points including Kamta, Chinhat, IGP, and Polytechnic Crossings, causing widespread disruption.

Explaining the reason behind the diversion, additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ashok Kumar Singh said, “The diversion was made because PWD is undertaking construction work at Kamta crossing due to which there is traffic pressure during the peak hours. However, we have deployed cops in enough numbers to manage the traffic.”

Despite the arrangement, commuters faced long delays throughout the day. Many shared their experiences on social media platforms. Atul Singh, a regular commuter, posted a picture on X, stating, “The situation remains the same any time of the day. This is my daily route, and the unnecessary roadblocks are creating chaos. Traffic police don’t care at all about the public.”

Devki Nandan Pandey, joint secretary 1 of Oudh Bar Association, also shared videos of the congestion, alleging that local traffic personnel allowed heavy vehicles to park on the service road, further worsening the situation.

Residents pointed out issues in signage as another factor contributing to the confusion. Irfan Ali, a resident of Surendra Nagar, observed that many drivers heading towards Chinhat from Polytechnic mistakenly entered the newly constructed U-turn towards the high court due to small and less visible signboards. “This causes sudden lane changes just before the U-turn, adding to traffic snarls on Ayodhya Road,” he explained.

New Traffic Diversion Plan

Vehicles coming from Ahimamau towards the high court are redirected through the Summit Building and Vijayipur Chauraha via the service road, avoiding Kamta Chauraha.

Traffic from Ahimamau towards Polytechnic must turn left at Kamta Chauraha instead of moving straight.

Vehicles travelling from Chinhat towards the high court no longer use the service road from Kamta Chauraha but are rerouted towards Polytechnic and then through the high court turn.

Movement from IGP Chauraha towards the high court is now directed via the high court turn.

Vehicles from IGP crossing heading towards Chinhat and Matiyari are rerouted through Vijayipur underpass and Kathauta crossing, bypassing the high court service road.

General traffic from the high court turn is prohibited from accessing Ayodhya Road via Kamta and is redirected via Polytechnic instead.