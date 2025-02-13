Lko: Polytechnic to Engineering College commute now smoother with new flyover

Commuters travelling between Polytechnic and Engineering College on Sitapur Road can now expect a hassle-free journey as the much-awaited Munshipulia-Khurram Nagar flyover is set to open today. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be present at the inauguration, aimed at easing congestion on one of Lucknow’s busiest routes. The Hanging Arch Bridge, spanning 76 metres over Kukrail Nala, is the first of its kind in India. (HT Photo/Deepak Gupta)

The flyover will reduce travel time for over five lakh people. The journey, previously taking 40 to 50 minutes due to heavy traffic at Munshipulia, Khurram Nagar, Aliganj, and Jankipuram, will now be completed in just 12 to 15 minutes. Residents of Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Tedhi Pulia, Kalyanpur, Ring Road, and Polytechnic will benefit from the improved connectivity.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Indira Nagar, shared his relief, stating, “The flyover will smoothen traffic flow, reduce travel time, and make daily commuting more efficient.”

The project, which was initially slated for completion in March 2024, saw delays due to the construction of the Hanging Arch Bridge and additional safety enhancements. The Hanging Arch Bridge, spanning 76 metres over Kukrail Nala, is the first of its kind in India. Built entirely from concrete, it surpasses the Awadh Chauraha bridge in both length and strength.

Superintendent engineer of the public works department’s NH Division, Rajkumar Pithauria, noted that the original 1,711-metre flyover was extended to 2,611 metres to accommodate local demands, especially from Kalyanpur residents. The Khurram Nagar flyover was constructed at a cost of ₹269 crore, while the 1.9-kilometre Munshipulia flyover cost ₹170 crore.