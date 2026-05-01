Lko’s Chatori Gali to be redeveloped into modern walking street

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has planned to transform Chatori Gali, close to the 1090 intersection area in the state capital, into a modern, organised walking street. The authority has issued tenders to develop and operate the project under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Chaotri Gali in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

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An LDA official said that LDA will get 120 kiosks constructed for the stretch. The authority will shift around 90 existing shopkeepers and hawkers into these kiosks as part of the reorganisation drive. The remaining kiosks will be allocated to multinational food chains to create a mix of local and branded outlets.

The official said that whichever private agency is selected through the tendering process will manage the project. Tenders to select the agency have already been floated and the selected agency will develop the infrastructure and manage kiosk allocation and operations; the private agency will bear all the project costs.

LDA has fixed the monthly rent for each kiosk at ₹5,000 for a year. The authority will sign one-year agreements with shopkeepers, with provisions for renewal based on compliance with rules and performance.

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{{^usCountry}} To tackle congestion, LDA has planned dedicated high-tech parking facilities for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers near the site. The authority has issued a separate tender for developing the parking system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To tackle congestion, LDA has planned dedicated high-tech parking facilities for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers near the site. The authority has issued a separate tender for developing the parking system. {{/usCountry}}

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