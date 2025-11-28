Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lko’s Maharishi varsity 6th Convocation: Students urged to work for nation-building; 2,455 receive degrees, diplomas

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 06:32 pm IST

The V-C said that a convocation was a celebration of the students’ entire journey—their hard work, dedication, and aspirations.

The Sixth Convocation of Maharishi University of Information Technology (MUIT), Lucknow, was held on Friday. This year, the University awarded 34 PhD degrees, 1,257 postgraduate degrees, 830 undergraduate degrees, and 334 diplomas. In total, 2,455 students received degrees and diplomas.

Medal winners at the convocation ceremony of Maharishi University of Information Technology, in Lucknow, on Friday (HT Photo)
Medal winners at the convocation ceremony of Maharishi University of Information Technology, in Lucknow, on Friday (HT Photo)

Chancellor Ajay Prakash Srivastava congratulated all the graduating students and emphasised that a combination of quality education, creative thinking, and discipline forms the foundation of a strong and prosperous India.

Vice-Chancellor Bhanu Pratap Singh, in his address, expressed pride in the students’ achievements, stating that the convocation is not merely a degree-awarding ceremony but a celebration of the students’ entire journey—their hard work, dedication, and aspirations.

The chief guest was Dr Sanjeev Mishra, vice-chancellor, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow, while the guest of honour was Dr Anil Kumar, director, ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru. Both dignitaries encouraged the graduates to contribute to nation-building and pursue meaningful careers.

A major highlight of the convocation was the traditional Shobha Yatra, inspired by India’s cultural heritage. All participants were dressed in traditional Indian attire, with every student adorned in a ceremonial turban (pagdi) and a yellow stole (patka), symbolising pride in Indian culture and tradition.

A special presentation showcasing the university’s annual achievements, research initiatives, and innovation-driven projects was also made, receiving praise from students, parents, and esteemed guests.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lko’s Maharishi varsity 6th Convocation: Students urged to work for nation-building; 2,455 receive degrees, diplomas
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Sixth Convocation of Maharishi University of Information Technology (MUIT), Lucknow, celebrated the graduation of 2,455 students, awarding 34 PhDs, 1,257 postgraduate degrees, 830 undergraduate degrees, and 334 diplomas. Chancellor Ajay Prakash Srivastava highlighted education's role in nation-building. The event featured a traditional Shobha Yatra, emphasizing cultural pride, alongside presentations of the university’s achievements.