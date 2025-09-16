Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) proposal to set up a biogas plant may help the city secure much better spots in the city’s Swachh Survekshan rankings. However, the plant’s construction has remained stalled, allegedly, due to the civic body’s negligence. LMC ‘apathy’ stalls biogas plant progress

Despite a private agency completing some of the initial civil work, the absence of an approach road, streetlights, and other essential facilities is proving to be a major hindrance for the construction activity to pick up pace.

Officials said the project, when operational, would help the city manage its waste more effectively and also generate clean fuel. The plant was sanctioned in July 2023 under a land lease agreement between LMC and a private agency. It had a one-year completion deadline. But the project remained stuck, first, because of a land dispute and, later, due to alleged apathy by LMC officials.

LMC environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan said the agency finished the basic civil work long ago. “The project got delayed because infrastructure, such as approach roads, or amenities were not developed. Now things are being sorted out, and LMC will soon construct the approach road so machines can be transported to the site,” Pradhan said.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said LMC repeatedly wrote to the private company to start the work. “If the agency continues to delay despite reminders, the corporation will take action,” he said.

The private agency, however, has insisted that LMC must first provide road connectivity, streetlights, and other facilities before installation begins.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob recently inspected the site and instructed both sides to resolve the issues immediately. She had directed officials to complete the lease deed, put up a signboard, and ensure construction starts without further delay. Jacob confirmed that the land dispute had already been resolved during the tender process.

According to officials, the plant will process 100–150 tons of cow dung and green waste daily from municipal shelters. It is expected to produce 15 tons of biogas every day, which will be converted into CNG for municipal vehicles at 5% below market rates.

A private company is funding the project, while LMC will earn lease rent for the land. Once operational by 2026, the facility will ease landfill pressure, provide clean energy, and strengthen the city’s waste management system.

“This project will play a key role in environmental conservation and scientific waste disposal,” an LMC official said.