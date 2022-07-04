LMC demolishes illegal construction

The enforcement team of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) demolished the wall of a petrol pump owned by corporator Jaglal Yadav, on Monday. The wall had been constructed on the drain (belonging to the LMC).

The enforcement team along with tehsildar Ratna Mishra demolished the construction on the municipal land on the petrol pump premises.

The corporator had been caught stealing power through a hot wire (katia) at his house in Faizaullahganj a few days back.

During the demolition process, the corporator and his supporters created a ruckus. He accused the LMC of acting on the directives of the ruling party.

According to the additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh, “The petrol pump blocked the drain on Khasra No. 256 which is the property of the LMC. Pucca construction was done by the corporator on a large part of the drain passing near the petrol pump, which was removed.

“The notice for demolition was sent on May 19. Action was taken to vacate the LMC land included into the petrol pump.”

Meanwhile, Jaglal Yadav said, “There was no need to demolish the wall. I would have removed them if they had said this to me.”

During the demolition drive, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow North Pooja Shukla also reached the spot in support of corporator. She opposed the action of LMC, calling it discriminatory and biased.