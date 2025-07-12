LMC fines pet owners in license drive

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) conducted a surprise drive against unlicensed pet dog owners on Saturday morning, collecting ₹22,000 through fines and on-spot license fees across Zone-3 areas, including Sectors L, M, N, and O. Three dogs, two Pomeranians and a Pug, were taken into custody during the drive and later released after payment of fines. (Sourced)

Acting on directives from municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, the campaign was led by animal welfare officer Abhinav Verma. Four pet owners walking dogs without valid licenses were fined a total of ₹20,000, while two on-the-spot licenses were issued, according to an LMC press release.

Three dogs, two Pomeranians and a Pug, were taken into custody during the drive and later released after payment of fines. Officials said several residents attempted to flee or influence the team. Their details were recorded, and notices will be issued, with copies forwarded to local police stations, LMC stated.

The LMC estimates around 10,000 pet dogs are in the city and reminded that licensing is mandatory under the Dog Control By-law 2003.

Pet owners can apply online at lmc.up.nic.in or at the animal welfare office, Lalbagh.