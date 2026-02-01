LMC launches clean-up drive at dumping site near Gomti

A day after Hindustan Times highlighted the presence of an open dumping site along the Gomti riverbank, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Sunday launched a clean-up drive. Waste being removed from the Gomti embankment near Jhulelal Vatika Park and Katki Mela ground. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

HT had reported on Sunday that a site near Jhulelal Vatika and the Katki Mela ground had been turned into an open dumping zone, exposing gaps in monitoring and post-event waste management, despite the state government spending crores on cleaning and beautifying the Gomti.

LMC chief engineer (mechanical and electrical) Manoj Prabhat said heavy machinery and manpower had been deployed at the site. “A heavy earthmover and a boat have been pressed into service to remove waste from the riverbank and from within the river. Zone-3 officials have also been directed to trace the source of the dumped waste,” he said.

Zonal sanitary officer Manoj Yadav said the waste had been left behind by a private agency that organised the Katki Mela at the site. “The organiser failed to ensure proper waste management after the fair concluded and left garbage on the river embankment,” he said.

Yadav said the civic body had imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the organiser a week ago for violating waste management norms. “As per the conditions, the organiser was required to segregate waste, collect it at a designated location and inform the LMC for disposal. While most of the waste was removed earlier, some portions were left behind, which have now been cleared,” he added.

He said that if the organiser failed to deposit the penalty, the LMC would initiate legal action and send a report to the municipal commissioner recommending blacklisting of the agency.

However, the incident raised questions over delayed enforcement by the civic body, with residents and environmental experts demanding stricter monitoring.

When HT contacted municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar for his response, he remained unavailable.