LMC starts drive to promote digital transactions among street vendors

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is conducting special camps for street vendors in all the 8 municipal zones and main markets of the city wherein they are given training in doing digital transactions as well as how to keep their accounts safe from fraudsters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The camps, which began from April 14 and continue till first week of May, started on the directives of the urban development department.

“The LMC has also facilitated meeting of street vendors with food app players like Swiggy, Zomato for delivery of food items prepared by them. This is being done to increase the income of about 76000 registered street vendors of the city,” said chief tax fixation officer of LMC Ashok Singh.

The department will ensure that each and every street vendor across the state attends the camp, he said.

“The LMC officials are training street vendors for operating QR code, operating various digital payment systems. The LMC has already trained around 36,000 street vendors in digital transactions. Not only this, many of them have finalized deals with Swiggy and Zomato for delivery of their products directly to customers,” said Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said all street vendors will be encouraged to perform digital payments of at least ₹200 per month.

“By adopting the digital payment mode, the income will go directly into their account and they would be encouraged to save money,” said Singh.

Also, under the Pradhanmantri Swanidhi Yojana these camps would also disburse loans of ₹20,000 to those street vendors, who have returned the previous loan of ₹10,000.

Additional chief secretary, urban development department, Rajnish Dubey has directed officials to ensure the success of the campaign.

The State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the scheme.