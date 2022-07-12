LMC to survey areas where wrongly parked buses create traffic snarls

After receiving a number of complaints from residents of many areas about haphazard parking of government as well as private buses on roads, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to conduct a survey of these areas and initiate action.

The menace is prevalent in areas like Alambagh, Tehripulia, Patel Nagar crossing, Adarsh Nagar, Barha, Grain depot, CPH crossing, Charbagh and Kaiserbagh among others and leads to major traffic chaos.

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “The LMC has the powers to penalize such wrongly parked buses that disturb the flow of traffic. However, we will try to persuade the roadways authorities to instill a parking discipline among their drivers or LMC will have to act.”

Shravan Nayak, corporator of Sardar Patel ward said: “Bus drivers and conductors consume liquor at night, defecate in the open and wash their buses right there, leading to a lot of filth in front of the houses. If this is not controlled, there is a possibility of a clash between the roadways staff and the residents.”

He further said “We will demonstrate in front of the Alambagh bus stand if this practice of parking buses on the roadside at Adarsh Nagar, Patel Nagar, Sujanpura, Tedhi Pulia, CPH Colony and Charbagh is not stopped.”

Leader of opposition in LMC house Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu said the problem becomes big especially in Charbagh and Kaiserbagh where the buses are parked outside the bus stand by the drivers. The LMC till now has failed to act against such buses.

Vivek Tewari, a resident of Alambagh, said “We have complained to the regional manager of the Alambagh bus depot about these buses parked in front of our houses but no action was taken. Then we contacted our corporator who has now raised this issue in LMC.”

